Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Weather Recap: Doppler Radar indicated a tornado on Monday

A tornado warning was issued on Monday for parts of Cattaraugus County
June 9 Update
June 9 Update
Posted

At 5:36 p.m. on Monday the Buffalo National Weather Service Office issued a Tornado Warning for Northeast Cattaraugus County.

At this time there was a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado.

Doppler Radar detected rotation in this storm on Monday near Ashford.

The storm moved to the northeast at 15 miles per hour impacting Franklinville and Great Valley.

The Buffalo National Weather Service will send a survey team out Tuesday morning to check out the damage pattern.

They will determine if the damage was from a tornado and if it were they will issue a report.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App