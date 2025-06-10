Aaron's Weather Recap: Doppler Radar indicated a tornado on Monday

At 5:36 p.m. on Monday the Buffalo National Weather Service Office issued a Tornado Warning for Northeast Cattaraugus County.

At this time there was a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado.

Doppler Radar detected rotation in this storm on Monday near Ashford.

The storm moved to the northeast at 15 miles per hour impacting Franklinville and Great Valley.

The Buffalo National Weather Service will send a survey team out Tuesday morning to check out the damage pattern.

They will determine if the damage was from a tornado and if it were they will issue a report.