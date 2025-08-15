Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Aaron's Weather Forecast: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Hot temperatures today and tomorrow
Buffalo Friday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Friday, August 15
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunny and hot for your Friday.

High pressure will bring dry conditions to the area today and Saturday. A cold front will move through on Sunday with a few showers and thundershowers developing.

It will be cooler next week.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny and hot, near 90.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, low 80s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 70s.

