Aaron's Weather Forecast: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunny and hot for your Friday.
High pressure will bring dry conditions to the area today and Saturday. A cold front will move through on Sunday with a few showers and thundershowers developing.
It will be cooler next week.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny and hot, near 90.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, low 80s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 70s.