Aaron's Weather Forecast: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunny and hot for your Friday.

High pressure will bring dry conditions to the area today and Saturday. A cold front will move through on Sunday with a few showers and thundershowers developing.

It will be cooler next week.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and hot, near 90.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, low 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 70s.

