Aaron's Weather Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wet weather returns to Western New York today.

A weak cold front will move through Western New York today bringing some much needed rain to the area. The shower chance will end early this evening and skies will clear out tonight.

Thursday through Saturday will be sunny and dry.

Scattered showers and thundershowers possible early Sunday morning.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, low 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 90.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 80s.

