Aaron's Weather Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cool today with highs near 70

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy fog to start your day across the Southern Tier.

Mostly cloudy and cool today with highs near 70 degrees. Skies will clear from north to south across the area later this afternoon.

It will be mostly sunny and pleasant on Friday with highs near 80. A few showers will develop late on Saturday and continue through early Sunday.

It will be much cooler next week.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated storms, low 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

