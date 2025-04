Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Windy and warm with severe storms possible

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Storm Prediction Center has all of Western New York under a Slight or Enhanced Risk for Severe Storms today. The main threat this afternoon will be strong damaging winds, large hail, and even tornadoes.

Storms will pop up around 12pm today, but the most severe storms will be from 3 to 9pm. Winds will be strong today with gusts near 45 miles per hour. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s. The record high today is 81 set in 1962.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Storms, upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, upper 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.