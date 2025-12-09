Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Wind will increase with snow arriving this afternoon

Winter Weather Advisory from 1 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Wednesday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties.

Wind-chills below zero this morning. Clouds increase with a general light snow arriving this afternoon. Winds will increase with gusts near 40 miles per hour this afternoon.

Lake effect off of Lake Erie will develop early this evening and impact areas north of Buffalo with 1-4" of accumulation. A general snow will arrive after midnight with 1 to 2" of snow by morning.

Winds will be strong on Wednesday with gusts near 40 miles per hour. The snow will mix with rain across lower elevations. A heavy wet snow will accumulate across the higher hills south of Buffalo.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cold, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Windy with snow, near 30.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Flurries, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.

