Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Sunny breaks and a few showers this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Flood Warning until 10:30 a.m. for Eastern Wyoming County and Northeastern Allegany County. Heavy rain overnight has caused flooding this morning.

Rain showers to start your day will taper off and skies will be partly sunny later this morning. An isolated shower or t-shower will develop this afternoon, but we will have a lot of dry time.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, Near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

