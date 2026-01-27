Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Snow and blowing snow with frigid temperatures

Cold Weather Advisory until 1pm for all of Western New York. Wind-chills -15 to -25 degrees.

Winter Weather Advisory until 10pm for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties. Expect 1 to 4 inches of snow with winds gusting near 40 miles per hour.

Strong winds and cold temperatures will keep wind-chills below zero today. An area of light snow will arrive this morning with lake effect developing later this morning. The lake band will near Buffalo through early this afternoon. The band will drift south later today.

The cold air mass will stick around through the weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow and blowing snow, 5.

AFTERNOON: Snow and blowing snow, 15.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cold, 5.

AFTERNOON: Flurries, 15.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Frigid, 0.

AFTERNOON: Frigid, near 10.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Frigid, -3.

AFTERNOON: Frigid, near 10.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 0.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, 15.

