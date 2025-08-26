Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Scattered showers and thundershowers this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Feeling like fall again today.

Scattered showers and thundershowers will develop across the region this afternoon. It will be cool tonight with overnight lows near 50.

Wednesday will be pleasant with highs near 70. Showers return on Thursday with another shot of cooler air arrives on Friday.

The weekend looks dry and cool

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Rain arrives, near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 60s.

