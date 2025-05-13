Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Rain showers south of Buffalo this morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rain showers off and on today.

Rain south of Buffalo this morning. These rain showers will slowly push northward. Expect rain in Buffalo near lunchtime. The showers will continue to spread northward this afternoon.

Rain showers will continue overnight with lows near 60 degrees.

Spotty showers on Wednesday with the best chance for rain across the Southern Tier. Expect a lot of dry time on Wednesday. A few showers and thundershowers will develop Thursday afternoon. Expecting another round of wet weather late Friday through the first part of Saturday. Cooler weather expected for Sunday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Showers south, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Spotty showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, low 70s.

