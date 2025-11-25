Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Rain likely this afternoon for all of WNY

Winter Storm Watch from 7pm Wednesday through 7pm Friday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties.

Winter Storm Watch from 7pm Wednesday through 4pm Thursday for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties.

Low pressure will bring rain to the area today. The rain will start south of Buffalo and spread northward. Expect rain in Buffalo close to 12pm. Rain showers will continue overnight with temperatures holding steady near 50 degrees.

A strong cold front will move through WNY Wednesday afternoon and temperatures will drop into the 30s. The rain will change to snow and winds will gust near 50 miles per hour. Lake effect snow will then develop off of Lake Erie and be near Buffalo through Thursday morning. The band will then shift south on Thanksgiving.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Rain to snow, upper 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow and strong winds, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow, low 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Flurries, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

