BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Becoming partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Dry and mild conditions persist through Saturday.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.