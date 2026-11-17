BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Becoming partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Dry and mild conditions persist through Saturday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

