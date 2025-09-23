Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t-shower

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cloudy skies with a few showers this morning. Partly sunny and mild this afternoon with an isolated shower or thundershower this afternoon.

Scattered showers and thundershowers will develop Wednesday afternoon and continue through early Thursday.

High pressure builds in for the end of the week through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday look super!

TUESDAY

MORNING: Early showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, isolated showers, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, upper 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

