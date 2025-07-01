Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny with afternoon showers north of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another humid day in Western New York. Patchy fog this morning. A weak cold front will move through the area today with a few showers developing this morning. This afternoon showers and thundershowers will develop north of Buffalo. Skies will clear out early this evening.

Wednesday looks great with sunny skies and lower humidity.

A few showers move through Thursday morning.

Friday looks fantastic with sunshine and highs near 80.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Few showers, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Showers north of Buffalo, near 80.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: A few showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

