Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny and warm with afternoon showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Warm and muggy today with afternoon showers and thundershowers. The best chance for rain will be south of Buffalo.

Heat and humidity will be with us today and tomorrow. Temperatures will cool a bit Thursday and Friday before another warm air mass returns for the weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers & t-showers, near 80.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers & t-showers, low 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.