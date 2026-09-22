Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid 60s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny skies today with highs in the mid 60s. It will cool again overnight with lows back in the 40s. Fall begins today at 8:04 p.m. and it will be dry and pleasant to start the new season. Partly to mostly sunny skies through the weekend with temperatures that will be slightly below normal.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 70s.