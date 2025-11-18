Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny and cool today with highs near 40

A quiet stretch of weather through Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A quiet stretch of weather across the region for the next few days.

Partly sunny skies today through Thursday with highs in the 40s. Rain will return on Friday with drier air returning for the weekend.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 40s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 40s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 40s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

