Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the 50s

Dry today and tomorrow
Buffalo Tuesday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Tuesday, October 28
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny and pleasant today. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid 50s. Expect mainly clear and cool conditions overnight. The dry weather will stretch into Wednesday.

A complex area of low pressure will move through the area on Thursday. A soaking rain will bring approximately 1" of rain to the region.

Expect breezy and damp conditions for Halloween.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Frosty, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain arrives, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Rain, mid 40s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Breezy with showers, mid 40s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Lake effect rain, upper 40s.

