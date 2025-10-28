Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the 50s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny and pleasant today. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid 50s. Expect mainly clear and cool conditions overnight. The dry weather will stretch into Wednesday.

A complex area of low pressure will move through the area on Thursday. A soaking rain will bring approximately 1" of rain to the region.

Expect breezy and damp conditions for Halloween.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Frosty, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain arrives, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with showers, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect rain, upper 40s.

