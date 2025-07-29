Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and hot again with highs near 90

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Today will be the hottest day on our 7-Day Forecast!

Sunny and hot today with highs near 90 degrees. If we do reach 90 degrees it will be the 5th time this July.

Another warm and muggy day on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Rain showers and cooler temperatures expected on Thursday. The weekend looks great!

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 90.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

