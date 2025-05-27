Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the 70s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Highs in the 70s this afternoon.

High clouds will increase today with temperatures in the 70s this afternoon. Rain will arrive early Wednesday across the Southern Tier. The showers will push northward as the day moves along. It will be cooler Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy skies, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, low 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

