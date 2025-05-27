Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the 70s

Rain returns Wednesday for Western New York
Buffalo Tuesday Weather
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Highs in the 70s this afternoon.

High clouds will increase today with temperatures in the 70s this afternoon. Rain will arrive early Wednesday across the Southern Tier. The showers will push northward as the day moves along. It will be cooler Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Cloudy skies, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Rain likely, low 60s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App