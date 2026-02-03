Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and chilly with sctd. snow showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Light snow showers off and on today with highs in the mid 20s. An inch or less of snow expected.

The weather will be quiet for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 20s.

A general snow arrives on Friday with a few inches of snow expected. It will be much colder this weekend with highs in the single digits on Saturday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cold, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, 13.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, 17.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, 27.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, -2.

AFTERNOON: Cold breeze, 6.

