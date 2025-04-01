Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: It's going to be cool today with highs in the 30s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grab the big jacket as you head out the door this morning.

High pressure will settle across the area today bringing sunny skies to Western New York. It will be sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s.

The next system arrives Wednesday with rain showers and thundershowers developing in the afternoon. Breezy and milder on Thursday with highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Flurries, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers and thundershowers, near 45.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and breezy, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Showers, near 50.

