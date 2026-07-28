Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Heavy rain for parts of WNY early this morning

Flash Flood Warning until 12:15 p.m. for Southern Cattaraugus County and Southeastern Allegany County.

Heavy rain across parts of Western New York this morning leading to flash flooding some spots. The heavy rain will taper off and there will be a slight shower chance for this afternoon. Scattered showers will stay in the forecast through early Thursday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 80s.

