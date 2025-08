Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Hazy sunshine again today with highs in the mid 80s.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Air Quality Alert until 12 a.m. for all of Western New York.

Hazy sunshine today with highs in the mid 80s. An isolated shower is possible this afternoon, but the rain chance is low.

The smoke will stick around on Wednesday.

Temperatures will increase for the weekend with highs near 90 Saturday and Sunday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated storms, mid 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Hot, near 90.