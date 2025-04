Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Feeling like winter today with snow showers this morning

Wind Advisory until 6pm today for Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties. Winds will gust near 50 miles per hour.

Cold with snow showers today.

Highs will be near 30 degrees today with snow showers off and on through late morning. Temperatures will stay below normal through the start of the weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Cold breeze, low 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Late rain, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.