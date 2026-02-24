Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Cold and snowy this morning with wind-chills near 0

Winter Weather Advisory 7pm today through 1pm Monday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties for 3 to 5 inches of snow.

Snow showers this morning mainly north of Buffalo. The snow will taper off and we'll see partly sunny skies this afternoon. An area of low pressure will move through Western New York overnight with a general 2 to 5 inches of accumulation by Wednesday morning.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 10

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s

