Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Clouds increase with showers and t-showers this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A mild and pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 50s this morning. Clouds will increase with showers and thundershowers developing this afternoon. Rain will continue tonight through Wednesday. A cold front will move through late Wednesday ushering in colder air for the end of the week.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Clouds increase, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, low 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and t-storms, low 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Flurries, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain, low 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

