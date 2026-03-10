Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Clouds increase with showers and t-showers this afternoon

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A mild and pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 50s this morning. Clouds will increase with showers and thundershowers developing this afternoon. Rain will continue tonight through Wednesday. A cold front will move through late Wednesday ushering in colder air for the end of the week.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Clouds increase, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, low 60s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Rain, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and t-storms, low 60s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Flurries, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Rain, low 40s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

