Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Clouds increase with rain showers likely

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy with a few showers this morning. Steady rain will develop this afternoon. Early highs today in the low 60s with temperatures dropping this afternoon.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with rain, mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, upper 50s.

