Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Clouds increase with rain showers likely

Early highs today in the low 60s
Buffalo Tuesday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Tuesday, May 5
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy with a few showers this morning. Steady rain will develop this afternoon. Early highs today in the low 60s with temperatures dropping this afternoon.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Breezy with rain, mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Rain, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Showers, upper 50s.

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App