Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Clouds increase with rain showers likely

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy with a few showers this morning. Steady rain will develop this afternoon. Early highs today in the low 60s with temperatures dropping this afternoon.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Breezy with rain, mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Rain, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 50s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Showers, upper 50s.