Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Clouds increase with lunchtime showers likely

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few showers will arrive later this morning.

A warm front will move through the area around lunchtime. Along the front a few showers will develop. This first round of rain will arrive around 11 a.m. The showers will taper off early this afternoon and high temperatures will be near 60.

A cold front will pass through the area overnight, and the colder air over Lake Erie will produce lake effect rain. Heavy rain is possible on Wednesday for Buffalo.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, near 60.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Lake effect rain, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect rain, upper 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Lake effect rain, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect rain, near 50.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 50s.

