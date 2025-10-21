Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Clouds increase with lunchtime showers likely

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few showers will arrive later this morning.
A warm front will move through the area around lunchtime. Along the front a few showers will develop. This first round of rain will arrive around 11 a.m. The showers will taper off early this afternoon and high temperatures will be near 60.
A cold front will pass through the area overnight, and the colder air over Lake Erie will produce lake effect rain. Heavy rain is possible on Wednesday for Buffalo.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Few showers, near 60.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Lake effect rain, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Lake effect rain, upper 40s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Lake effect rain, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Lake effect rain, near 50.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 50s.