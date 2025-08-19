Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Clouds increase with a few showers this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds will increase with showers developing this afternoon.

An area of low pressure will pass through Western New York this afternoon bring rain showers to the area. The highest chance for rain will be north of Buffalo. Showers and thundershowers likely across all of Western New York overnight.

Showers will taper off early Wednesday.

Dry weather expected Thursday through Saturday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

