Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Breezy and cold with more snow across the area today

Lake Effect Snow Warning until 1pm for Chautauqua County for another 1 to 4 inches of snow.

Winter Weather Advisory until 1pm for Southern Erie and Cattaraugus Counties for another 1 to 3 inches.

Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Erie, Niagara, and Orleans Counties until 10am Wednesday for 2 to 5 inches of snow.

Snow and strong winds to start your day. Roads are snow covered and slick this morning. Temperatures this morning in the 20s with wind-chills in the teens. The snow will taper off this afternoon. The lake band will shit northward and strengthen overnight and focus on Buffalo. Expect snow early Wednesday morning to change to rain as the day moves along and temperatures warm up to near 40.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Flurries, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

