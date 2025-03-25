Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Below normal temperatures today with highs near 40

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grab the winter jacket before you head out the door this morning.

A cool and unsettled pattern will be with us today and tomorrow. Rain and snow showers will develop especially north of Buffalo this afternoon. Snow showers expected on Wednesday for all of Western New York. A couple of inches of accumulation possible across the Southern Tier tomorrow.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Flurries, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

