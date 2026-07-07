Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Becoming partly to mostly sunny with highs near 80

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly clouds skies this morning. Skies will clear this afternoon with highs near 80. Clouds will linger across the Southern Tier. Patchy fog will develop overnight with lows in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny and warmer for your Wednesday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Showers, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

