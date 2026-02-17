Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: Area of dense fog to start your Tuesday

Dense Fog Advisory until 7am Wednesday for all of Western New York. Areas of dense fog across the region this morning.

Mostly cloudy with patchy fog today, highs near 40. Tonight rain and freezing rain will arrive. The best chance for freezing rain will be north of Buffalo. Wednesday will have areas of standing water and ice-jam flooding is possible.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Dense fog, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain and freezing rain, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and freezing rain, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

