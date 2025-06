Heat Advisory for all of WNY until 6 p.m. today. It will feel like it's in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: S. Tier showers, mid 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-storms, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 80s.