Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: All of WNY will have snow for the morning commute

Winter Weather Advisory until 7 p.m. today for all of Western New York. Snow totals will be in the 2 to 5 inch range with the heaviest snow falling this morning.

Light to moderate snow to start our day. The steadier snow will taper off later this morning. Snow showers will linger near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario this afternoon.

Tonight a weak band of lake effect will develop and bring some light snow to Buffalo Wednesday morning. A strong cold front will move through Western New York late Wednesday through early Thursday bringing another round of snow to the area. The coldest air of the season so far will arrive Thursday evening.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Cold, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

