Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts 3  Closings/Delays
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Tuesday Forecast: All of WNY will have snow for the morning commute

Winter Weather Advisory for all of WNY today
Buffalo Tuesday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Tuesday, December 2
Posted
and last updated

Winter Weather Advisory until 7 p.m. today for all of Western New York. Snow totals will be in the 2 to 5 inch range with the heaviest snow falling this morning.

Light to moderate snow to start our day. The steadier snow will taper off later this morning. Snow showers will linger near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario this afternoon.

Tonight a weak band of lake effect will develop and bring some light snow to Buffalo Wednesday morning. A strong cold front will move through Western New York late Wednesday through early Thursday bringing another round of snow to the area. The coldest air of the season so far will arrive Thursday evening.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Snow, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Cold, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 20s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App