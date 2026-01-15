Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Winter Storm Warnings posted for most of WNY

Winter Storm Warning until 7pm for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties. 4 to 9" of snow expected.

Winter Storm Warning until 1am Friday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties. 3 to 8" of snow expected.

Snow this morning making for a very slow morning commute. The snow will taper off this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the teens with wind-chills near 0. Another round of light snow will arrive Friday afternoon and continue through Saturday. Temperatures will drop again on Sunday and it will stay frigid through early next week.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow, 15.

AFTERNOON: Light snow, 15.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow, mid 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow, near 20.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow, 15.

