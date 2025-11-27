Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Windy and cold with lake effect snow across the area

Lake Effect Snow Warning until 1 a.m. Saturday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties.

Wind Advisory for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, and Chautauqua Counties for winds gusting near 50 miles per hour.

Winds will be westerly today 20 to 40 miles per hour with gusts near 50 miles per hour at time.

The lake band will settle well south of Buffalo and snow rates at times will be 1 to 2" per hour. Travel across the Southern Tier will be slow with snow-covered roads and strong winds blowing the snow around reducing visibilities.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Lake effect south, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect south, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Flurries, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

