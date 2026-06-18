Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Winds will gust near 55 miles per hour today

High Wind WARNING until 8pm for Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties for winds gusting 50 to 55 miles per hour.

Wind Advisory until 8pm for Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties for gusts near 50 miles per hour.

A strong area of low pressure will bring damaging winds to the area today. These winds will blow down trees and could lead to power outages. Showers and storms are likely this morning with a few showers north and south of Buffalo this afternoon.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers and storms, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Windy, near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated storms, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 60s.

