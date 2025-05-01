Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Tracking another round of showers and thundershowers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Active weather this afternoon.

Another round of storms will develop later today. Some of these storms could have small hail and damaging winds. Rain showers will continue through the first part of Friday. Another disturbance will bring showers on Saturday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, near 60.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, near 70.

