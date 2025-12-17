Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Strong winds across the area this morning

Wind Advisory until 1 p.m. today for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties. Winds will gust 40 to 50 miles per hour.

High Wind Watch from 3 p.m. Thursday through 3 a.m. Friday for Chautauqua County. Winds could gust near 60 miles per hour.

Winds will be strong this morning with a few showers south of Buffalo to start our day. Skies will clear later today and winds will diminish.

We will start with sunshine on Thursday with clouds and winds increasing in the afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will be near 50 degrees. A strong cold front will move through the area early Friday and winds will gust 40 to 60 miles per hour along the frontal passage. Temperatures will drop and rain will change to snow Friday morning.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Windy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Windy, near 50.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain to snow, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with snow, low 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, near 30.

