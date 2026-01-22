Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Snow will slow down the morning commute

Winter Weather Advisory until 10am for Niagara, Orleans, and Allegany Counties for 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Winter Weather Advisory until 1pm Monday for Northern Erie, Genesee, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties for 4 to 8 inches of snow.

Lake Effect Snow Warning until 1pm for Southern Erie and Wyoming Counties for 6 to 12 inches of snow.

Winter Storm Watch for all of WNY Sunday through Monday for 6 to 12 inches of snow.

Snow for the morning commute. A quick 1 to 3 inches of snow to start our day. Lake effect snow will develop off of Lake Erie and expect several more inches of snow south of Buffalo later today through Friday morning.

Extreme cold will arrive on Friday with temperatures in the single digits. Wind-chills will be well below zero.

Saturday will be frigid with highs in the single digits. Heavy snow is possible Sunday through Monday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with snow south, low 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow south, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Frigid, single digits.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Cold, near 0.

AFTERNOON: Cold, near 10.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow, single digits.

AFTERNOON: Snow, near 10.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow, single digits.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 15.

