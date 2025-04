Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Snow showers to start your day; rain this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few flakes will greet you this morning.

Rain and snow to start your Thursday. The wintry mix becomes all rain late this morning. Rain showers will continue off and on today with highs in the low 40s. Another round of rain arrives later Friday and continues into Saturday. The weather will improve on Sunday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Late rain, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.