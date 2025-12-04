Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Snow showers and falling temperatures today

The coldest air of the season arrives today
Buffalo Thursday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Thursday, December 4
Winter Weather Advisory until 7 p.m. for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties.

A cold front will move through the area this morning. Snow showers with blowing snow and drifting snow this morning. Temperatures will drop this afternoon and wind-chills will be in the single digits. Friday morning temperatures will be in the single digits.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Cold breeze, near 20.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Frigid, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 20s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low teens.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 20s.

