Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Snow showers and falling temperatures today

Winter Weather Advisory until 7 p.m. for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties.
A cold front will move through the area this morning. Snow showers with blowing snow and drifting snow this morning. Temperatures will drop this afternoon and wind-chills will be in the single digits. Friday morning temperatures will be in the single digits.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Cold breeze, near 20.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Frigid, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 20s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low teens.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 20s.