Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Sunny breaks and a few snow showers, mid 20s

Snow showers taper off this afternoon
Buffalo Thursday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Thursday, February 12
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The snow will settle south of Buffalo later this afternoon. Temperatures today will hold in the mid 20s. The snow showers will taper off tonight and temperatures will drop to near 10 degrees. Partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperatures are in the mid 30s on Saturday with temperatures near 40 by Sunday. The weather will be quiet and mild for Monday and Tuesday.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 40s.

