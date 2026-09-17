Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Showers will taper off with highs in the mid 70s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Unsettled this morning with scattered showers and thundershowers to start the day. Showers will taper off this afternoon.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Showers, upper 60s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.