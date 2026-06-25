Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Unsettled weather across the area today with showers and thundershowers likely. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail the greatest threat. An isolated tornado is possible across the Southern Tier.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain arrives, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Showers and t-storms, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

