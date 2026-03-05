Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Rain showers with possible freezing rain

Showers off and on today
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rain showers likely today. Rain could mix with freezing rain north of Buffalo. A wide range of temperatures across the area with highs in the 30s north of Buffalo. The temperatures will be milder across the Southern Tier.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain south, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain likely, near 40.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mild, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Showers and storms, mid 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

