Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Rain showers with possible freezing rain

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rain showers likely today. Rain could mix with freezing rain north of Buffalo. A wide range of temperatures across the area with highs in the 30s north of Buffalo. The temperatures will be milder across the Southern Tier.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain south, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mild, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and storms, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

