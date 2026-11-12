Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Rain showers mixing with snow later today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Breezy and cool with rain showers today. The rain will mix with a few wet flakes across the Southern Tier this evening. Rain and snow showers will continue through Saturday. A slushy inch of accumulation is possible across the Southern Tier.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 40s.

