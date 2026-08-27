Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Rain showers early this morning; afternoon sunshine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Early rain showers to start your Thursday. A few showers possible this afternoon well north and south of Buffalo with highs in the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy tonight with lows near 60. Partly sunny Friday with highs in the mid 70s with temperatures near 80 this weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Early showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 70s.

